Reception in honour of Adolfo Canepa

Adolfo Canepa was an outstanding politician, so his friends decided to hold a reception following his having been rewarded of late with the Freedom of the City.

He has dedicated most of his life to politics and the development of Gibraltar, having served both as Leader of the Opposition and as Chief Minister. He was also the leader of the Association for the Advancement of Civil Rights (AACR). He is a former Speaker of the Gibraltar Parliament. He first stood for election in 1972.

