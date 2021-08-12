Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
Active cases: 184 (170: residents, 14: visitors)
Recovered cases: 4885 (+14)
Self-isolation: 425
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 7
Positive cases in CCU: 1
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 83
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 95
A total of 71,524 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 15 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 9 were close contacts of existing active cases.
Vaccines done (first dose): 39,367
Vaccines done (second dose): 39,168
There are 15 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:
9 vaccinated individuals
1. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 4. Vaccinated resident aged 75-80. 5. Vaccinated resident aged 65-70. 6. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40. 7. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35. 8. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55. 9. Vaccinated resident aged 60-65
6 unvaccinated individuals
10. Unvaccinated resident aged 40-45. 11. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 12. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 13. Unvaccinated resident aged 45-50. 14. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 15. Unvaccinated resident aged 25-30.
