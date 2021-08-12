Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 184 (170: residents, 14: visitors)Recovered cases: 4885 (+14)Self-isolation: 425Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 7Positive cases in CCU: 1Positive Cases in ERS: 0Deaths from COVID-19: 83Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 95A total of 71,524 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 15 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 9 were close contacts of existing active cases.Vaccines done (first dose): 39,367Vaccines done (second dose): 39,168

There are 15 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:

9 vaccinated individuals

1. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 4. Vaccinated resident aged 75-80. 5. Vaccinated resident aged 65-70. 6. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40. 7. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35. 8. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55. 9. Vaccinated resident aged 60-65

6 unvaccinated individuals

10. Unvaccinated resident aged 40-45. 11. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 12. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 13. Unvaccinated resident aged 45-50. 14. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 15. Unvaccinated resident aged 25-30.

