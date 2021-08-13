Gibraltar Under-16 Boys travel to Kosovo for European Challengers

by KARIM SCHEMBRI Gibraltar’s under 16 boys travel tomorrow to Kosovo to participate in the FIBA Under-16 European Challengers Tournament. Head Coach Brian Tunbridge spoke to the PANORAMA to discuss the team’s preparation, the levels of fitness and what they have in store for this coming week.

The atmosphere in their training has been building up in preparation to the tournament that starts on Monday. Brian mentioned to me that the team has been working really hard the last couple of weeks as they’ve been training multiple times in the day. They even sometimes train in the morning for about an hour to an hour and a half where they work on skill work and shooting.

