Is it ever too late to learn how to swim?

by CATHERINE NUZA
Living in Gibraltar and being surrounded by water, most people assume that everyone in this small country knows how to swim.
With people of various religions, cultures and backgrounds we do have a very diverse community on the rock. So why is it that some people choose not to learn how to swim?
A common topic on speak freely tends to be the beach and the placement of peoples’ umbrellas.
It’s seen more often than not that people are fighting for their space on the beach. In a way it’s territory for their family so they can enjoy the sea. For those who would rather spend time at the forest or just simply relaxing in an air con restaurant it might go unnoticed just how many people on the rock don’t know how to swim.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
13-08-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR