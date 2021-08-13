YACHT SCENE by Joe Brugada

LA SULTANA, was originally built in 1962 by Georgi Dimitri at the Varna shipyard in Bulgaria LA SULTANA was a motor vessel named 'Aji Petri', since magnificently restore, she represents one of the last remaining Cold War Soviet spy ships of its type.

Built for the Russian fleet, she is the fifth of a series of twelve ships intended for transport of freight and carried 102 passengers in 40 cabins, and 46 crew before the Soviet Union gradually removed its passenger ships from the Black Sea during the Cold War. Sent to the North Atlantic, she was used as a radio relay station for the International Telecomm's Union, eavesdropping for her country, until transferred to a Bulgarian shipping company.

13-08-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR