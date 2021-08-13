Hospital’s Operational Risk Status remains at Amber but planned surgeries now being reviewed daily

Gold Command of the GHA met to review the escalation position of the Health Authority, and in particular the risk posed to patients undergoing surgery as currently there are cases of COVID-19 within the community and at St Bernard’s Hospital.

Gold Command concluded that patients must not be placed at avoidable risk by coming in to the hospital and having routine surgery, if the risk of catching COVID-19 and harm being caused outweighs the benefit of having the surgery.

13-08-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR