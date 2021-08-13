Great GCSE Results Day

This year sees a total of 286 grades at level 9, which is equal to a high A* grade.Bayside student Nicky Grech said: “I got five 9’s and four 8’s. Most of the students were determined to get their results. I think I am picking Geography, Biology, Maths and PE for my A-Levels.”Nitzan Lahav said: “I got straight 9’s, I am thinking about Economics, Business, Maths and Biology for my A-Levels. I want to go study in University but I don’t know where or what. I thought I dealt with online learning quite well, but I know some other people really struggled. I think it was really important that I asked my teachers for help to get the best grades. The support was really good, we could always email them or ask on Google Classroom to get as much help as we needed.”

