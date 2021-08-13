Has Gibraltar been hung out to dry?

by CARMEN GOMEZ At present there appears to be a vote of silence concerning the EU`s draft mandate which very much concerns us; and it is difficult to know which way the wind is blowing.

However, as far as experts on the matter are concerned, one of, Dr. Lee Rotherham, director of the Brexit think tank “Red Cell,” has attacked the EU for its `cynical` approach to us; seeing the EU`s U-turn approach as outrageous. Meanwhile, all the EU has done so far has been to criticise the UK over the Northern Ireland protocol.Remember the world of ‘think tanks’ and how much money they must have made advising the government during Brexit; advice which many times was not heeded. The man claims that diplomats in Brussels can no longer be trusted; not at all heartening for us.

