Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 178 (167: residents, 11: visitors)Recovered cases: 4899 (+14)Self-isolation: 372Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 5Positive cases in CCU: 2Positive Cases in ERS: 0Deaths from COVID-19: 83Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 95A total of 71,678 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 7 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 3 were close contacts of existing active cases.Vaccines done (first dose): 39,367Vaccines done (second dose): 39,168

There are 7 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:

5 vaccinated individuals

1. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35. 4. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35. 5. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55.

2 unvaccinated individuals

6. Unvaccinated resident aged 35-40. 7. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20.

13-08-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR