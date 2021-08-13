Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
Active cases: 178 (167: residents, 11: visitors)
Recovered cases: 4899 (+14)
Self-isolation: 372
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 5
Positive cases in CCU: 2
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 83
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 95
A total of 71,678 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 7 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 3 were close contacts of existing active cases.
Vaccines done (first dose): 39,367
Vaccines done (second dose): 39,168
There are 7 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:
5 vaccinated individuals
1. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35. 4. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35. 5. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55.
2 unvaccinated individuals
6. Unvaccinated resident aged 35-40. 7. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20.
13-08-21
