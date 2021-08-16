St Johns Ambulance Annual Flag Day

by PANORAMA reporter St John Ambulance Gibraltar were out and about around the rock on Friday, as their Annual Flag Day took place. The fundraising event is an opportunity to raise funds that allow the charity to continue their work helping and supporting the community.

Karen Griffin is part of the management team at St John Ambulance Gibraltar. She explained a little about what the Flag Day is about:“Annual Flag Day is about raising money but it is also about raising awareness of the presence of St Johns in Gibraltar and what we can do to support the community in many ways that people may not be aware of.

