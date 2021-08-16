What does it mean to be non-binary?

by CATHERINE NUZA Gibraltar has come a long way in the last twenty years in acceptance and views towards those in certain minority groups. When looking at how we automatically associate female elements or definition to a woman we could be getting it wrong. With non-binary mindsets all is not what it seems.

Where some are concerned this is not the case and what and how they identify themselves is more than skin deep. Most people are born physically male or female apart from hermaphrodites that make up about 1 in every 2000 babies born. For the majority of the world their body is a symbol of what they feel internally and their identity is tightly connected with this shell.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

16-08-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR