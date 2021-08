Gibraltar offers a warm welcome to the Royal Navy’s only Ice Patrol Ship HMS PROTECTOR as she arrived alongside for a programmed logistics visit.

Deployed for 330 days a year she has recently undergone a major refit and prepared for her first visit to the Antarctica since 2019, by sailing far into the Arctic in order to practice her ice crunching skills.

