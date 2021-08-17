The ARMANDO LAGRANDE Column

With the scorching sun on a 33-degree high, the beaches have been crowded, obviously in the hope of sheltering from the midday sun, but has that been achieved or is it the opposite?

It brings memories of that saying or song, "Mad dogs and Englishmen go out in the midday sun."Of course, that saying refers to the perceived naivety of the English in their disregard for the power of the sun in hot climates. But in Gibraltar, where we state British We Are, British We Stay, it could will be that we follow what the song says, or what do you think it means?

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

17-08-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR