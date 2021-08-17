Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 118 (112: residents, 6: visitors)Recovered cases: 5004 (+25)Self-isolation: 254Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 2Positive cases in CCU: 1Positive Cases in ERS: 0Deaths from COVID-19: 84Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 96A total of 72,174 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targetedandsystematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.Of the 12 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 5 were close contacts of an existing active case.Vaccines done (first dose): 39,396Vaccines done (second dose): 39,174

There are 12 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:

11 vaccinated individuals

1. Vaccinated resident aged 60-65. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 75-80. 4. Vaccinated resident aged 75-80. 5. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 6. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 7. Vaccinated resident aged 15-20. 8. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40. 9. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35. 10. Vaccinated resident aged 15-20. 11. Vaccinated resident aged 65-70.

1 unvaccinated individual

12. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10.

17-08-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR