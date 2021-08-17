Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
Active cases: 118 (112: residents, 6: visitors)
Recovered cases: 5004 (+25)
Self-isolation: 254
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 2
Positive cases in CCU: 1
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 84
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 96
A total of 72,174 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targetedandsystematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.
Of the 12 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 5 were close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 39,396
Vaccines done (second dose): 39,174
There are 12 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:
11 vaccinated individuals
1. Vaccinated resident aged 60-65. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 75-80. 4. Vaccinated resident aged 75-80. 5. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 6. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 7. Vaccinated resident aged 15-20. 8. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40. 9. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35. 10. Vaccinated resident aged 15-20. 11. Vaccinated resident aged 65-70.
1 unvaccinated individual
12. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10.
17-08-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
Search Panorama
Headlines
- The ARMANDO LAGRANDE Column
- Another death confirms that battle against virus not yet over, says Chief Minister
- Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
- Warm welcome for ice patrol ship
- Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
- Another death confirms that battle against virus not yet over, says Chief Minister
- Movement at ‘abandoned’ site
- THOSE WERE THE YEARS - 1989