Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

 Tuesday, August 17, 2021 - 13:58
Tuesday 17th August 2021
Total tests done: 326,025
Test results pending: 88
Test results received: 325,937
Confirmed cases: 5235 (+15)


Active cases: 118 (112: residents, 6: visitors)
Recovered cases: 5004 (+25)
Self-isolation: 254
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 2
Positive cases in CCU: 1
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 84
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 96
A total of 72,174 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targetedandsystematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.
Of the 12 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 5 were close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 39,396
Vaccines done (second dose): 39,174

There are 12 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:

11 vaccinated individuals
1. Vaccinated resident aged 60-65. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 75-80. 4. Vaccinated resident aged 75-80. 5. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 6. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 7. Vaccinated resident aged 15-20. 8. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40. 9. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35. 10. Vaccinated resident aged 15-20. 11. Vaccinated resident aged 65-70.

1 unvaccinated individual
12. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10.

