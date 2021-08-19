Children walking through military history

by MEGAN STRINGER Local children aged 9 to 12 had the chance to explore the Rosia Bay and Parsons Lodge Battery yesterday to learn more about Gibraltar’s military history. The tours, which are hosted by the Gibraltar Museum and form part of the GSLA Summer Sports and Leisure Programme have been held for the last six weeks.

Walks Through History’s aim is to take children back in time by making history come alive as they tour different parts of Gibraltar and talk about its past. Wednesday saw the final session take place, as Phil Smith, Senior Guide at the Gibraltar Museum first met the children at the Napier of Magdala Battery, which houses the 100-ton gun.

19-08-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR