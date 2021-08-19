COVID-19 Outbreak at Elderly Residential Block

There has been an outbreak of COVID-19 cases within Albert Risso Elderly Residential Block, which the Government views with great concern.
These cases have been detected as a result of Contact Tracing investigation linking some of these cases with two events mainly organised by residents of this estate.
In order to prevent the further spread of COVID-19, residents are being asked to remain in bubbles to safeguard and prevent any further exposure. All positives, as well as their close contacts, remain in isolated areas.
