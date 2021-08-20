University’s cave study

A new University of Gibraltar study undertaken at the Gorham’s Cave Complex UNESCO World Heritage Site has shown that Crag Martins wintering in Gibraltar show remarkable faithfulness to the caves in which they roost.

It is the first time that such a high degree of faithfulness within a roost has been demonstrated in birds over successive years.The study is the result of a collaboration between two Associate Campuses of the University of Gibraltar’s Institute of Life and Earth Sciences - the Gibraltar Botanic Gardens and the Gibraltar National Museum – and a University collaborative partner, the Gibraltar Ornithological & Natural History Society.

