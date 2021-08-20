*From the first history of the apes, by JOE GARCIA, so popular that three editions were published.

With shouts of "They are perfect pests" and "The apes have long ceased to be a joke", the Rock Apes came close to extinction in 1923 when it was officially put to the Military Authorities if they had any particular objection to all the apes being got rid of, but the views expressed 3 years earlier by the Secretary of State saved the day.