APES CAME CLOSE TO EXTINCTION
However by the end of 1923 there were only 5 apes left and by the beginning of the following year the largest ape was destroyed. A few days later yet another ape was shot. But a plan to capture and cage the remaining apes did not take effect and by 1926 the number of apes had gone up to 6 - and it was 8 the following year!
It would seem that the policy then was to keep numbers down but not to the extent of prejudicing the preservation of the species. This concept gained emphasis and by the beginning of the 1930s the aim was in fact to reinforce the ape colony by importing young apes from Tangier.
