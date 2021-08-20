Summer Sports and Leisure Programme 2021

The summer dance classes see children of various ages and levels participating, with the youngest dancer just two years old about to turn three. During the classes they learn a variety of genres, such as ballet, modern, acro, contemporary and commercial.Throughout the lockdown, Anne-Marie Gomez, who has been teaching dance for 30 years gave her students online classes to lift their spirits and to keep them in touch with their friends.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

20-08-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR