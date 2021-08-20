Juvenile sentenced to 10 weeks in prison following number of traffic offences

A 17-year-old male has been sentenced to 10 weeks in HMP Windmill Hill after pleading guilty to a number of traffic offences.
The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was sentenced at the Juvenile Court, says the RGP.
The incident happened just after 1am on Tuesday 13 July, when a member of the public called the Royal Gibraltar Police Control Room, to report that her mother had almost been hit by a Gibraltar plated vehicle on Flat Bastion Road.
