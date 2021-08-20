Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 116 (115: residents, 1: visitors)Recovered cases: 5037 (+8)Self-isolation: 250Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 5Positive cases in CCU: 1Positive Cases in ERS: 0Deaths from COVID-19: 84Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 96A total of 72,934 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targetedandsystematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.Of the 7 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 3 were close contacts of an existing active case.Vaccines done (first dose): 39,486Vaccines done (second dose): 39,181

There are 7 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:

5 vaccinated individuals

1. Vaccinated resident aged 15-20. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 70-75. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 65-70. 4. Vaccinated resident aged 75-80. 5. Vaccinated resident aged 55-60.

2 unvaccinated individual

6. Unvaccinated resident aged 0-5. 7. Unvaccinated resident aged 55-60.

20-08-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR