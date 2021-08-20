Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Friday 20th August 2021
Total tests done: 328,917
Test results pending: 55
Test results received: 328,862
Confirmed cases: 5269 (+8)
Active cases: 116 (115: residents, 1: visitors)
Recovered cases: 5037 (+8)
Self-isolation: 250
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 5
Positive cases in CCU: 1
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 84
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 96
A total of 72,934 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targetedandsystematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.
Of the 7 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 3 were close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 39,486
Vaccines done (second dose): 39,181
There are 7 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:
5 vaccinated individuals
1. Vaccinated resident aged 15-20. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 70-75. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 65-70. 4. Vaccinated resident aged 75-80. 5. Vaccinated resident aged 55-60.
2 unvaccinated individual
6. Unvaccinated resident aged 0-5. 7. Unvaccinated resident aged 55-60.
