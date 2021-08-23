Summer Sports and Leisure Programme 2021

The children took part in water based games such as a slip and slide and used water guns to splash each other and their sports leaders.The programme first started on the 12th July, and has enabled children to participate in many kinds of sports ranging from rugby to hockey and karate to football and leisure activities such as an eco summer camp and walks through history. In total there were over 30 sports and activities for children to choose from, and each one has seen children participate each day to develop their own skills.

