Lincoln Red Imps one match away from making Gibraltarian football history

Lincoln is one match away from making Gibraltarian football history.
Gibraltar’s most decorated club went to Latvia last week where they snatched a priceless away draw which means a win this week will see them enter the group stages of the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League.
The two legged tie had a great opening match, the first half was mainly Riga’s match but the Imps keeper Manuel Soler had an outstanding day between the posts keeping them in the game.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
23-08-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR