British Sovereignty depends on apes, said Commander

* From the first history of the apes, by JOE GARCIA, so popular that three editions were published.
*CONTINUES FROM YESTERDAY
When in 1963 the British Military Hospital was transferred to the Royal Navy, the Deputy Fortress Commander wrote to the Flag Officer Gibraltar:
'IN THE PAST IT HAS BEEN THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE MILITARY HOSPITAL TO GIVE MEDICAL COVER TO THE ROCK APES OF BOTH THE MIDDLE HILL AND QUEEN'S GATE PACKS. THIS COVER HAS INCLUDED MAJOR AND MINOR OPERATIONS, MIDWIFERY IN CASES WHERE IN THE OPINION OF THE GYNAECOLOGIST A DIFFICULT DELIVERY IS EXPECTED, AND DRESSING OF WOUNDS, USUALLY SUSTAINED WHEN COURTING, OR, REGRETTABLY, DURING MARITAL SQUABBLES.
