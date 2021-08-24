MOD staff receive awards from CBF

The awards ceremony saw various workers from both civilian and military posts recognised for their exceptional work and long service.Friends, family and work colleagues gathered for the special event at HM Naval Base, where Commodore Steve Dainton explained why their efforts were being recognised.Commodore Dainton, said: “Well done to all the recipients. It’s been a great honour to hand out these awards.“Today we’ve recognised hundreds of years of work and exemplary service.“The Long Service Award shows loyalty and commitment to the cause. I really do appreciate every single aspect of British Forces Gibraltar.“All these different departments come together to make this what it is, which is a successful forward mounting base. All of us are in this together and I really do appreciate your hard work, so thank you very much everyone.”

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

24-08-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR