SUDDENLY, FRONTEX WANTS A DEAL
Unfortunately, added the Government, the mandate may not form the basis for the negotiations of an agreement on a UK Treaty with the EU.
And two days later, the Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab made pellucidly clear the rejection of the EU Mandate, which was welcomed by Gibraltar.
Out of the blue, the director general of Frontex, the Frenchman Fabrice Leggeri, says it would be an honour to assume control of the external borders of Gibraltar 'if Spain, the UK, Gibraltar and the European Commission' so requested it.
