Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 86 (84: residents, 2: visitors)Recovered cases: 5114 (+5)Self-isolation: 196Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 2Positive cases in CCU: 2Positive Cases in ERS: 0Deaths from COVID-19: 84Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 96A total of 74,176 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.Of the 5 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 1 were close contacts of an existing active case.Vaccines done (first dose): 39,572Vaccines done (second dose): 39,20

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

26-08-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR