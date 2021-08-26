Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Thursday 26th August 2021
Total tests done: 333,653
Test results pending: 67
Test results received: 333,586
Confirmed cases: 5314 (+6)
Active cases: 86 (84: residents, 2: visitors)
Recovered cases: 5114 (+5)
Self-isolation: 196
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 2
Positive cases in CCU: 2
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 84
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 96
A total of 74,176 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.
Of the 5 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 1 were close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 39,572
Vaccines done (second dose): 39,20
