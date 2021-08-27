Another unrecorded vessel sails into port

YACHT SCENE by Joe Brugada
Yet another vessel, not registered on the Gibraltar Port MyShip Tracking website, sailed as blaze as you like into Gibraltar Port waters and calmly headed past the Shell Extension Jetty towards the Tugs pens.
This time the vessel appeared to be a 9 to 12 metre white pleasure boat flying the Dutch flag (blue, white & red vertical stripes) astern and the Spanish flag from the top mast. No Gibraltar courtesy flag, as is common practise, but hey who cares.
27-08-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR