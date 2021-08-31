Why the Royal City status must be developed - NOW!

PANORAMIC VIEW by JOE GARCIA
It was noteworthy that in his address to the UN decolonization seminar last week, minister Sir Joe Bossano referred to the concept of Gibraltar as a city state, something I have been writing about and advocating over the years, in fact I wrote about it twice last year.
This is what Bossano said last week: "What Spain has been trying to do since 1965 is an attempt at the partial disruption of the territorial integrity of the City State of Gibraltar."
And he also said this: "The City State of Gibraltar will one day be decolonised, but to be fully owned by its People, not to become a colony of Spain."
