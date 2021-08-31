Why the Royal City status must be developed - NOW!

PANORAMIC VIEW by JOE GARCIA It was noteworthy that in his address to the UN decolonization seminar last week, minister Sir Joe Bossano referred to the concept of Gibraltar as a city state, something I have been writing about and advocating over the years, in fact I wrote about it twice last year.

This is what Bossano said last week: "What Spain has been trying to do since 1965 is an attempt at the partial disruption of the territorial integrity of the City State of Gibraltar."And he also said this: "The City State of Gibraltar will one day be decolonised, but to be fully owned by its People, not to become a colony of Spain."

