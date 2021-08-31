‘Reefy’ discovery resurfaces Gibraltar arrest warrant for VOX Number-Two

The Gibraltar Government accuses Ortega-Smith of removing a concrete block that formed part of an artificial reef in BGTW and taking it to an unknown destination in Spain.PANORAMA’s breaking story revealing the concrete block’s (Reefy’s) final destination generated debate across the border regarding the Rock’s ongoing arrest warrant for VOX’s General Secretary and others involved.This newspaper infiltrated VOX’s headquarters in Madrid two months ago.The increasingly famous block of cement stood solitary on a small podium against a plain white wall with metal bars still attached, like some war trophy.

