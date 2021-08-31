Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Confirmed cases: 5354 (+12)Active cases: 75 (68: residents, 7: visitors)Recovered cases: 5169 (+8)Self-isolation: 181Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 1Positive cases in CCU: 1Positive Cases in ERS: 0Deaths from COVID-19: 85Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 97A total of 74,642 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targetedandsystematicsampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.Of the 11 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 8 were close contacts of an existing activecase.Vaccines done (first dose): 39,629Vaccines done (second dose): 39,225

There are 12 new positive cases inGibraltar today:

One case is a visitor aged 40-45 whose

vaccination status is to be confirmed.

9 vaccinated individuals

1. Vaccinated resident aged 20-25

2. Vaccinated resident aged 70-75

3. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55

4. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40

5. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45

6. Vaccinated resident aged 70-75

7. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35

8. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50

9. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45

2 unvaccinated individuals

10. Unvaccinated resident aged 50-55

11. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15

