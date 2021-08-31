Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
Confirmed cases: 5354 (+12)
Active cases: 75 (68: residents, 7: visitors)
Recovered cases: 5169 (+8)
Self-isolation: 181
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 1
Positive cases in CCU: 1
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 85
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 97
A total of 74,642 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targetedandsystematic
sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.
Of the 11 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 8 were close contacts of an existing active
case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 39,629
Vaccines done (second dose): 39,225
There are 12 new positive cases inGibraltar today:
One case is a visitor aged 40-45 whose
vaccination status is to be confirmed.
9 vaccinated individuals
1. Vaccinated resident aged 20-25
2. Vaccinated resident aged 70-75
3. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55
4. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40
5. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45
6. Vaccinated resident aged 70-75
7. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35
8. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50
9. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45
2 unvaccinated individuals
10. Unvaccinated resident aged 50-55
11. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15
