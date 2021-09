Following a routine patrol in the area of Varyl Begg Estate, HM Customs have seized 1000 cartons of cigarettes and a locally registered vehicle.

The incident took place on Monday 30th August at around 0330hrs when the officers observed a local registered vehicle driving in the wrong direction with its head lights turned off and loaded with what appeared to be cases of cigarettes.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

01-09-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR