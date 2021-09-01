MISS TEEN SUCCESS

by MEGAN STRINGER Seventeen year old Shania Rawlinson was crowned Miss Teen Gibraltar 2021 in a glamorous contest at the Alameda Open Air Theatre. Twelve girls competed in the 11th year of the show.

Judging the girls were international judges Emma DeAcedo of the USA, Madeline Liautaud of France, Alejandro Andana of Spain, Jana Paraiba of Brazil and Miriam Gomes of Spain who are all involved in the pageant and fashion industry in their respective countries. Either as pageant consultants or they own their own system.

