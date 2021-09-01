Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 88 (81: residents, 7: visitors)Recovered cases: 5169 (+0)Self-isolation: 213Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 0Positive cases in CCU: 1Positive Cases in ERS: 0Deaths from COVID-19: 85Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 97A total of 75,148 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targetedandsystematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.Of the 13 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 6 were close contacts of an existing active case.Vaccines done (first dose): 39,658Vaccines done (second dose): 39,231

There are 13 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:

9 vaccinated individuals

1. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55. 4. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55. 5. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30. 6. Vaccinated resident aged 55-60. 7. Vaccinated resident aged 55-60. 8. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40. 9. Vaccinated resident aged 20-25.

4 unvaccinated individuals

10. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 11. Unvaccinated resident aged 50-55. 12. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 13. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15.

