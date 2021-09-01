Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
Active cases: 88 (81: residents, 7: visitors)
Recovered cases: 5169 (+0)
Self-isolation: 213
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 0
Positive cases in CCU: 1
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 85
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 97
A total of 75,148 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targetedandsystematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.
Of the 13 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 6 were close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 39,658
Vaccines done (second dose): 39,231
There are 13 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:
9 vaccinated individuals
1. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55. 4. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55. 5. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30. 6. Vaccinated resident aged 55-60. 7. Vaccinated resident aged 55-60. 8. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40. 9. Vaccinated resident aged 20-25.
4 unvaccinated individuals
10. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 11. Unvaccinated resident aged 50-55. 12. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 13. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15.
