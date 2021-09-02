Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 80 (73: residents, 7: visitors)Recovered cases: 5184 (+15)Self-isolation: 200Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 0Positive cases in CCU: 1Positive Cases in ERS: 0Deaths from COVID-19: 85Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 97A total of 75,519 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targetedand systematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.Of the 4 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 2 were close contacts of an existing active case.Vaccines done (first dose): 39,694Vaccines done (second dose): 39,231

There are 4 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:

3 vaccinated individuals

1. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 75-80.



1 unvaccinated individual

4. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

02-09-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR