Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Thursday 2 September 2021
Total tests done: 338,977
Test results pending: 61
Test results received: 338,916
Confirmed cases: 5371 (+4)
Active cases: 80 (73: residents, 7: visitors)
Recovered cases: 5184 (+15)
Self-isolation: 200
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 0
Positive cases in CCU: 1
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 85
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 97
A total of 75,519 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targetedand systematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.
Of the 4 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 2 were close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 39,694
Vaccines done (second dose): 39,231
There are 4 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:
3 vaccinated individuals
1. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 75-80.
1 unvaccinated individual
4. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
02-09-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR