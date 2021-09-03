Bra run to change women’s lives

by MEGAN STRINGER
In the western world, being able to wear a bra is seen as a privilege, but in some countries, particularly West Africa, women that are seen to not be wearing bras is a sign of poverty. Bras are scarce in this part of the world due to how expensive they can be when food and a place to sleep are higher on the list of needs.
Angela Ferguson founded The Bra Run Gambia as she wants to make a difference to young girls and women who live in The Gambia. Originally from North West London, she has lived in Spain for the last 15 years but works in insurance here in Gibraltar.
