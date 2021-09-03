Lola helps with drugs seizure

At about 7.15 yesterday morning, Drug Squad Detectives, supported by both CID Officers and a Dog Handler from the HM Customs Flexible Anti-Smuggling Team (FAST), executed a Search Warrant at an address within Varyl Begg Estate.
Forced entry was used with officers simultaneously entering the property, via a front door and rear patio.
Police say that following an initial search conducted by Lola, a HMC Drug Detection Dog, multiple slabs of Cannabis Resin were located concealed within the lining of a sofa. The drugs seized weighed 236 grams, with a street value of about £1,180.
