WHAT’S GOING ON?

First we had Frontex getting in on the act and trying to reassure us that everyone is working with our best interests at heart. Then we have the new Spanish foreign affairs minister; do you recall how I said that in Ms Laya we had lost an ally; who says that in his meeting with his London counterpart he has reassured him that Spain intends to comply with the accord reached last Christmas Eve.

But then we learn that the present mandate which Dominic Raab said was in direct conflict with what had been agreed, is not only applauded by Spain, but furthermore receives approval from Spanish diplomatic sources saying “we did not wish that the British and Dominic Raab could think that Gibraltar was not a ‘priority’ for us.”What exactly are they trying to say by this; it sounds to me that they are not only playing with words but with the British themselves; which includes us, by the way.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

03-09-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR