BREXIT BLUES: Spain using hidden tactics to gain foothold on the Rock
Friday, September 3, 2021 - 09:30 Mark Viales
“I have expressed to my colleague my desire that the presidency pushes for the approval of the negotiating mandate for an agreement between the EU and the United Kingdom on Gibraltar so that it is adopted as soon as possible,” Albares told his Slovenian counterpart in a meeting on Monday.”For us, for Spain, this is evidently a priority issue.”
In line with the PSOE’s more centrist policies, Albares was drafted predominantly to protect ‘Spain’s interests’ in smoothing relations with Morocco and strike a favourable deal over Gibraltar.
“The final agreement must have Spain’s prior approval and I can assure you that our country will only accept an agreement that adequately protects our interests and our position on sovereignty,” He told Spanish Parliament this week regarding the initial text of the EU mandate in response to Spanish centre-right party Partido Popular questions. “It is very positive regarding Spain’s interests in Gibraltar. We will follow negotiations very closely.”
