Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Friday 3rd September 2021
Total tests done: 339,904
Test results pending: 80
Test results received: 339,824
Confirmed cases: 5376 (+5)
Active cases: 80 (73: residents, 7: visitors)
Recovered cases: 5191 (+7)
Self-isolation: 192
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 0
Positive cases in CCU: 1
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 85
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 97
A total of 75,735 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targetedand systematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.
Of the 5 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 2 were close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 39,729
Vaccines done (second dose): 39,232
There are 5 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:
5 vaccinated individuals
1. Vaccinated resident aged 70-75. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55. 4. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30. 5. Vaccinated resident aged 70-75.
