POISON PLANT all over Gibraltar

A plant which is said to be poisonous can be found all over Gibraltar. It is the nerium oleander, also known as adelfa, which is a large ornamental evergreen shrub with a profusion of flowers of different colours generally in the summer months. It is used in motorways because they are long-lasting, but when used in town areas questions are being asked.

Experts say the plant is available in the Mediterranean region and subtropical Asia, and is indigenous to India and Pakistan subcontinent.In the encyclopedia of toxicology, it is stated: "Oleander is a common source of serious plant poisoning. In South Asia, particularly Sri Lanka, oleander has become a notorious method of suicide. Toxicity is largely characterized by gastrointestinal symptoms and cardiac abnormalities."In Clinical Veterinary Toxicology it is described as 'an extremely toxic plant. As little as 0.005% of an animal's body weight in dry oleander leaves may be lethal. Most poisonings occur in animals that are exposed to clippings or to fallen and dried leaves.Oleander plants contain several toxic elements, including cardiac glycosides, saponins, digitoxigenin, oleandrin, oleon-droside, nerioside and other unknown toxins. These poisons are found in all parts of the oleander plant and are toxic whether the plant parts are dried or green.Ingestion of any part of the oleander plant can lead to serious illness and possibly death, it is said.

06-09-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR