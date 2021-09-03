Garcia briefs Opposition Members on ‘no deal’ planning

The Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia CMG has briefed Opposition Members on the Brexit Select Committee on the developing plans for No Negotiated Outcome (NNO) to the negotiations for the future relationship of Gibraltar with the European Union. The detailed briefing lasted nearly two hours.

The Opposition Members present were Marlene Hassan Nahon, Damon Bossino and Daniel Feetham.The Deputy Chief Minister was accompanied by the Civil Contingencies Coordinator Ivor Lopez, Principal Secretary Ernest Francis and PA Stephen Britto.The Government remains fully committed to the negotiations for an agreement on the future relationship of Gibraltar with the European Union based on the New Year’s Eve Agreement.However, it is only prudent and responsible to prepare for the possibility of no agreement at the same time.

