Not unexpected, Gibraltar lost to Turkey

It was not unexpected that Gibraltar would not win against Turkey, who recorded nine attempts on target against a Gibraltar side that was playing defensively. Despite that, Gibraltar had four attempts on target, so the final reading can only be that if Turkey had better marksmen up on the attack, the scoreline against Gibraltar could have been greater.

Be that as it may, Gibraltar had 34% of possession and Turkey 66%. The first Turkish goal did not come until the 54th minute, the match ending with the scoreline Turkey 3, Gibraltar nil.It was a night of drama, when as early as into the first minute of the game there was a penalty against Gibraltar, Britto got a yellow card, but goalkeeper Coleing stopped the penalty shot. Then, at the start of the second half, Gibraltar nearly scored, hitting the post.

