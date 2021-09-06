Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Monday 6th September 2021
Total tests done: 341,413
Test results pending: 34
Test results received: 341,379
Confirmed cases: 5392 (+4)
Active cases: 76 (71: residents, 5: visitors)
Recovered cases: 5214 (+4)
Self-isolation: 173
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 0
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 85
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 97
A total of 75,945 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.
Of the 4 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 2 were close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 39,729
Vaccines done (second dose): 39,232
There are 4 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:
2 vaccinated individuals
1. Vaccinated resident aged 65-70. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 60-65.
2 unvaccinated individuals
3. Unvaccinated resident aged 50-55. 4. Unvaccinated resident aged 45-50.
