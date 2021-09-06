Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 76 (71: residents, 5: visitors)Recovered cases: 5214 (+4)Self-isolation: 173Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 0Positive cases in CCU: 0Positive Cases in ERS: 0Deaths from COVID-19: 85Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 97A total of 75,945 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.Of the 4 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 2 were close contacts of an existing active case.Vaccines done (first dose): 39,729Vaccines done (second dose): 39,232

There are 4 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:

2 vaccinated individuals

1. Vaccinated resident aged 65-70. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 60-65.

2 unvaccinated individuals

3. Unvaccinated resident aged 50-55. 4. Unvaccinated resident aged 45-50.

