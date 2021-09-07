Deputy Chief of Defence Police leaves Gibraltar

Officers arranged a line up send-off for the Deputy Chief of Police, Superintendent Brian Johnston at the entrance of Gibraltar Defence Police Headquarters late last month.
Superintendent Johnston will be bidding farewell to those he has shared a wonderful 18 months working with.
Before joining Gibraltar Defence Police, Brian worked in the Ministry of Defence Police (MDP) and was in charge of various departments including Head of CID.
Brian started working in the Gibraltar Defence Police in February 2020.
