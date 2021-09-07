New appeal for sailor who went missing

by MEGAN STRINGER A new appeal has been launched for answers and information into the disappearance of 18-year-old sailor Simon Parkes, almost 35 years after he went missing here on the Rock.

The parents of Simon, Dave and Margaret Parkes, are asking the public for help in finding out what happened to their son. The sailor was serving aboard HMS Illustrious when he disappeared whilst on shore leave in Gibraltar on 12th December 1986.He had gone ashore with his shipmates and was last spotted at the Horseshoe Bar, after telling friends that he was going to find something to eat.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

07-09-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR