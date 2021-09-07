SPECIAL NEEDS Coordination and Liaison Office created

The new Special Needs Coordination and Liaison Office at No. 6 Convent Place became operational last week.
Working under the auspices of the Chief Minister, the Special Needs Coordination and Liaison Office aims to break down the barriers faced by people with Special Needs and disability, and by their families.
Its work is an important part of the Government’s commitment to build a society that works for everyone.
The Office will ensure that the person and their family receive appropriate support throughout their lives and at any age, and will take a cross-departmental approach.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
07-09-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR