ENCOURAGING YOUNG CHILDREN TO READ

Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture will be launching several initiatives in relation to the public library and art galleries. The aim is to promote the love of reading and books, and the work of Gibraltar’s artists and art galleries.

The Book Club for children returns to the John Mackintosh Hall Library on Wednesdays at 5pm, as from the 29th of September. This is aimed at young people aged betwee n8-12 and will encourage reading and promote the love of literature.Storytelling for the younger ones will restart at the library on the 14th of September, led by a group of committed volunteers.

