Unacceptable situation of schools not ready when they should have been
Tuesday, September 7, 2021 - 09:35
Of course there have been criticism that at least two schools are still subject to construction works, with concern about the children and about people living in nearby areas - some people saying that, in order to catch up with the unacceptable delays, work has gone deep into the night, obviously affecting members of the public. Would Mr Picardo and Dr Cortes like to endure noise from construction work in the still of the night, apparently even beyond midnight?
