Unacceptable situation of schools not ready when they should have been

THESE ARE THE FACTS

Both the chief minister and the education minister Cortes have issued pretty pictures in social media to deflect from what PANORAMA published about the delays in completing works in two schools. The public had not questioned what the finished products may be like, in fact if you pour millions you are bound to get a positive response, but the final product was not being questioned as the public is not aware of what that would be - but the questions have been about not completing those works, particularly because the start of the new school term was there, known to everyone and for all to see, so why such delays?