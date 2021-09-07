Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 72 (67: residents, 5: visitors)Recovered cases: 5227 (+13)Self-isolation: 154Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 0Positive cases in CCU: 0Positive Cases in ERS: 0Deaths from COVID-19: 85Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 97A total of 76,260 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.Of the 6 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 3 were close contacts of an existing active case.Vaccines done (first dose): 39,757Vaccines done (second dose): 39,258

There are 6 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:

3 vaccinated individuals

1. Vaccinated resident aged 65-70. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 75-80.

3 unvaccinated individuals

4. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 5. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 6. Unvaccinated resident aged 20-25.

07-09-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR