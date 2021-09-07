Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Tuesday 7th September 2021
Total tests done: 342,557
Test results pending: 53
Test results received: 342,504
Confirmed cases: 5399 (+7)
Active cases: 72 (67: residents, 5: visitors)
Recovered cases: 5227 (+13)
Self-isolation: 154
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 0
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 85
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 97
A total of 76,260 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.
Of the 6 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 3 were close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 39,757
Vaccines done (second dose): 39,258
There are 6 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:
3 vaccinated individuals
1. Vaccinated resident aged 65-70. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 75-80.
3 unvaccinated individuals
4. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 5. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 6. Unvaccinated resident aged 20-25.
